Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

