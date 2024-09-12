Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 15,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
