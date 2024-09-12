Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $294.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $300.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

