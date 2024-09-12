Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Arvinas worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

