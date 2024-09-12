Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $7.25

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

