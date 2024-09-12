Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 833 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

