Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 954 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 136,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 59,099 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

