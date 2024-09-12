Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $359.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.