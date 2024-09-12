Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 329 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Datadog Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.52 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.25, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,741 shares of company stock valued at $67,517,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

