Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

