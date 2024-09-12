Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,076,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.57 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

