Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

