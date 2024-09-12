Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.