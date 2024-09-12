Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Up 5.2 %

Vistra stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

