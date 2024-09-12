Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $372.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.02.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.