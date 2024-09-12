Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKL opened at $1,534.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,564.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,548.85. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

