Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day moving average is $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

