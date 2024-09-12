Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

