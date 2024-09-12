Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 59.4% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

