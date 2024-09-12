Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

