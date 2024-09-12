Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

