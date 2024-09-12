Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.96. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.