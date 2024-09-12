Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 598,785 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 250,624 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 177,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 72,972 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 980.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

