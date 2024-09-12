Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

