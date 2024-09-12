Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 37,522 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,522 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,818,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

