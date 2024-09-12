Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $267.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.37. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

