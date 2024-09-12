Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 593 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

