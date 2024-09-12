Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 71 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 28,412.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $166.28 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

