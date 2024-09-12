Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 713 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

