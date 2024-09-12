ASOS (LON:ASC) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 300 ($3.92).
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASC
ASOS Stock Up 0.5 %
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.