ASOS (LON:ASC) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.60) on Monday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 328.84 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 453.80 ($5.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. The company has a market cap of £510.03 million, a P/E ratio of -215.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

