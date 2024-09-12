Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.40

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $12.57. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 85,010 shares.
Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.57 and a beta of 0.38.
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.
