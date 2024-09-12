AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AstroNova Price Performance

AstroNova stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.55. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

