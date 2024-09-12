ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$48.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATCO

Insider Activity at ATCO

ATCO Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Insiders sold 2,009 shares of company stock worth $86,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$46.28.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.