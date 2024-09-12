Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 204,000 shares traded.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Athena Gold Company Profile
Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.