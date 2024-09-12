Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $23,699,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $15,487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $13,719,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,629,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

