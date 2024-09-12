Atlanticus Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

