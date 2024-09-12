Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.78. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $136.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 462.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,894 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 76.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

