Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.49. Atomera shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 144,634 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 13.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Atomera by 32.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

