Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.65

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $20.24. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.80%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auburn National Bancorporation
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.