Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.65

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $20.24. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

About Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

