AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $289.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.87.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

