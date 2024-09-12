Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

AURA opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.36. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

