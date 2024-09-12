Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $258.98 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.14. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

