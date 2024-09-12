Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

