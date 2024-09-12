Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $277.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

