AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zelman & Associates upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $230.31 and last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 651332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

