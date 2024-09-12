Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

