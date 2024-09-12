B. Riley Comments on Gladstone Land Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.07 million, a PE ratio of 231.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.