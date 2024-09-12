B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $3.75

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in B2Gold by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in B2Gold by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

