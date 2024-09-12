Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

