Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $551,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,519,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

